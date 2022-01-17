Fuel up at Home With This Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Most of us working folk know that the early mornings can be a real drag. Getting up the energy to roll ourselves out of bed and head to work with our best selves. That is why a lot of us love to drink a good ole cup of joe. And with the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio 2-Way Coffee Maker in your kitchen, you can have a good cup ready for your commute to the office.

Right off the bat, you should have no worries when it comes to picking up the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio 2-Way Coffee Maker. For one, it’s from a brand that just knows how to make your kitchen run smoother. But also because the reviews on Amazon are bountiful and they tend to be raves.

When you plug the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio 2-Way Coffee Maker into your kitchen and get it going, you will see why. Whether you need a full 12 cup pot for the whole house to juice up at the start of the day or you just need a single cup for yourself, you got both options ready to go.

That is because this comes with one side handling a carafe side to handle 12 cups of coffee and a single-serve side for pods and whatnot. And it’s easy to use, with a UI that makes it easy to choose what you want. Even easier is the ability to program your preferences onto the machine itself for quick coffee prep.

Going to work in the morning doesn’t have to be a drag. You can get the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew Trio 2-Way Coffee Maker and fuel up before work. No more needing to head into a coffee shop. Your day gets a whole lot simpler and a whole lot more energized. All when you pick this up right now.

