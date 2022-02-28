Fuel Up For Your Day With This Instant Coffee Maker

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For most of us that have to get up early for work, coffee is an absolute necessity. Hell, coffee in the middle of the day is a necessity too. Life can really suck the life out of you. But if you work from home or just wanna get your jolt in before heading out for the day, you should have this Instant Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1 Coffee Maker in your life.

The Instant Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1 Coffee Maker is great because of the variety it offers. You can use espresso pods, K-Cup pods, or your own ground coffee beans to make the kinda cup of coffee you want in the morning. No extra coffee left to clean up later in the day. Just the right jolt you need to get out the door.

A great design feature of the Instant Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1 Coffee Maker is how you can adjust the strength of the coffee with the push of a button. And with the water reservoir that holds up to 68oz of water in it, you can make multiple cups of coffee before having to replace the contents within.

When you get the machine, you can choose how much coffee you want. Use a single cup for a shot of espresso, a regular mug of coffee, or fill up a travel mug. Any size up to 7″ can fit under the spout that delivers you that sweet nectar. Variety is the name of the game here and you’ll be ready to go all day long.

For you guys that work from home or just need a boost before your commute, this Instant Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1 Coffee Maker is gonna be a game-changer. Stop waiting in line at a coffee shop for overpriced coffee and take matters into your own hands. You won’t regret it after that first easy-to-make cup of coffee is in your blood.

Get It: Pick up the Instant Dual Pod Plus 3-in-1 Coffee Maker ($200) at Amazon

