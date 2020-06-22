This article was produced in partnership with G-SHOCK.

For all the athletes (especially runners) out there, tracking progress and setting goals is a major part of the game. For many, the most rewarding part of fitness is seeing improvement and successfully pushing mind and body past benchmarks.

If goals are your focus, it’s important to equip yourself with the right tools, and the new G-SHOCK GBD-H1000 watch steps up to that challenge. Using a five-sensor function, the all-new GBD-H1000 not only tracks your real-time measurements (e.g. step tracker, altimeter/barometer, compass, GPS, and thermometer), it also tracks your heart rate using an optical sensor on the back casing which monitors blood flow.

With GPS, it tracks your distance, speed, pace, and much more. It pairs with your smartphone and, using the G-SHOCK app, you can view your routes, specs, and overall progress. You can also set daily logs, as well as athletic plans for yourself, and it’s all organized in one place on your mobile device—all this while staying connected to your phone via Bluetooth, so you can take calls, and check emails and text messages. It even features solar-assist charging, so you can choose between USB charging and getting some battery charge while outside in the sun.

Whether you’re a serious competitor or a casual outdoor athlete, the G-SHOCK GBD-H1000 can help you meet your fitness goals.

[$399; gshock.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!