Take Your Training to the Next Level With G-SHOCK MOVE Burning Red Series Watches

This article was produced in partnership with G-SHOCK

Brains and brawn abound with the new G-SHOCK MOVE Burning Red Series lineup of innovative fitness watches. The upgrade introduces a fiery red colorway to the popular GBD200, GBA900, and GBDH1000 models. Beyond eye-catching aesthetics, the G-SHOCK MOVE lineup pairs legendary toughness with advanced workout-tracking capabilities—an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts looking to take their training to the next level.

Leading the charge is the popular GBD200—a hybrid smartwatch that pairs innovative tech with a slim case that never slows you down. With a reputation for extreme durability, you can be confident this timepiece maintains the G-SHOCK legacy—boasting dependable shock resistance and 200-meter water resistance.

G-SHOCK GBD200 Specs: More Than Meets the Eye

Reaching fitness goals is all about tracking progress, and the GBD200 doesn’t miss a step. A built-in accelerometer and Bluetooth functionality work in tandem to measure running speed and pace, distance, calorie consumption, and more.

Once paired with the G-SHOCK MOVE app, the watch automatically sends recorded daily movements and workout stats. The watch face even shows workout intensity and an achievement graph to help you stay on-target to reach wellness and fitness goals. The visual chart is an easier way to gauge progress instantaneously, rather than parsing through data.

The Auto Lap feature is great for runners or athletes trying to increase speed, as it automatically keeps track of times over a set distance—like doing repeat 200-meter sprints on a track or hill repeats in a park.

The GBD200’s high-contrast MIP (memory in pixels) display makes it easy to view real-time workout stats and smartphone notifications in low-light conditions for all you early-morning or late-night grinders.