All of the modern, rugged outdoor-oriented smartwatches are pretty amazing in their own right, but most lack the satisfying old-school feeling of being able to check an analog dial at a glance. However, Garmin’s new Instinct Crossover smartwatch, which dropped today, blends the now-commonplace technology that lets you check scores of fitness metrics, along with having GPS and solar charging, with a fully analog dial. Designed for urban and rural outdoor adventures, the watch has a durable fiber-reinforced nylon case built to meet a military standard for stress and durability, thermal and shock resistance, and is rated to 100 meters of water resistance.

“We created Instinct Crossover for active lifestyle individuals who prefer the look of a traditional watch but who are ready to tap into the functionality of a modern smartwatch,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice-president of global consumer sales. “By eliminating the need to compromise between tradition and technology, the Instinct Crossover reimagines and redefines the modern adventure smartwatch.”

The new watch includes the usual Garmin suite of health and wellness features. Sleep scoring and monitoring, health tracking, plus fitness-focused metrics like VO2 max, pulse oximetry, training status, heart rate variability status, and recovery times are all there. To help you in the wild, you’ve also got GPS tracking, multi-GNSS support, TracBack routing (for navigating the same route back to a starting point), and altimeter and sensors, plus compass at your finger tips. The Tactical Edition adds onto these features with cool upgrades like night vision compatibility, stealth mode, dual-format GPS, and a kill switch.