The divide between smartwatches and luxury watches was very stark when the computers-on-a-wrist first came out: clunky plastic versus sleek metal. But now, the second-generation Garmin MARQ Collection is closing the gap. These five powerful smartwatches are just as good-looking and desirable as fancy timepieces costing 10 times as much with an eighth of the functionality. Plus, each of the watches in the collection caters toward a specific archetype—the athlete, adventurer, golfer, captain, and aviator—boasting activity-specific features, specially selected materials, and a battery life of up to 16 days.

To craft these works of digital art, Garmin builds the case out of grade-5 titanium (common for aerospace fasteners and aircraft turbines). A brilliant AMOLED touchscreen display is ensconced by a domed sapphire lens, making for a watch that’s stronger and brighter than previous iterations. Every watch in the Garmin MARQ Collection has the brand’s 24/7 health and wellness features that track wrist-based heart rate, respiration and stress, sleep, and Body Battery energy monitoring. There are also some new ones.

The Jet Lag Adviser was created to help users feel their best mentally and physically by checking sleep history and other data to recommend a specific amount of light exposure along with a sleep schedule and exercise routine to minimize the effects of jet lag. The collection also adds support for multi-band GNSS, multi-frequency GPS (L1 + L5), and Garmin SatIQ technology, automatically choosing the correct satellite mode for scary-accurate positioning dates in any environment—while also demanding less from the battery.

“The MARQ collection is a true testament to Garmin’s commitment to superior quality, innovation and reliability,” Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales said in a release. “MARQ watches are modern-day trusted tools, genuine to our brand and designed for markets we’ve served for over 30 years. With authentic feature sets, smartwatch functionality and stunning premium materials, MARQ sets a new standard in the traditional watch industry.”