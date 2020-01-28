Gear Up to Work Out: 9 Great Gifts for Fitness Guys

adidas Own the Run Water-Repellent Jacket GET IT!

Not just for running, but for any rainy day outdoor activity. A water-repellent finish helps protect against light rain, and a sweat-guard pocket provides storage for small essentials. Reflective details finish the jacket.

PROS:

-Pre-shaped elbows provide freedom of movement

-Semi-fitted; it’s neither loose nor snug

CONS:

-Might not keep you warm, but it will definitely keep you dry

Get It: Save 35% on the adidas Own the Run Water-Repellent Jacket ($39; was $60) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!