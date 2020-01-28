Gear Up to Work Out: 9 Great Gifts for Fitness Guys

adidas Own the Run Water-Repellent JacketGET IT!
Not just for running, but for any rainy day outdoor activity. A water-repellent finish helps protect against light rain, and a sweat-guard pocket provides storage for small essentials. Reflective details finish the jacket.
PROS:
-Pre-shaped elbows provide freedom of movement
-Semi-fitted; it’s neither loose nor snug
CONS:
-Might not keep you warm, but it will definitely keep you dry
Get It: Save 35% on the adidas Own the Run Water-Repellent Jacket ($39; was $60) at Amazon
