Gear Up to Work Out: 9 Great Gifts for Fitness Guys

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands GET IT!

Yes, every fitness guy has already got a set of resistance loops. But hey, rubber bands break. You can never really have enough.

PROS:

-Five color-coded bands provide varying levels of resistance

-An inexpensive and indispensable workout tool

CONS:

-Hey, rubber bands break

Get It: Pick up Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands ($11 for 5) at Amazon

