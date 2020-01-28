Gear Up to Work Out: 9 Great Gifts for Fitness Guys

Jaybird RUN XT True Wireless HeadphonesGET IT!
From one of our favorite workout headphones makers comes the Run XT—and right now it’s nearly half-off at Amazon. With 12 hours of playtime, they’re sweat-proof and waterproof.
PROS:
-Great fit, fantastic function
-$80 off!
CONS:
-Not the latest model—but they’re brand new
Get It: Save 45% on Jaybird RUN XT True Wireless Headphones ($98; was $180) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top