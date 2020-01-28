Gear Up to Work Out: 9 Great Gifts for Fitness Guys

Prosource Fit Multi-Grip Exercise Bar GET IT!

With a solid four-star rating after an astonishing 3,500 reviews, the Prosource Fit doorway exercise bar is a simple, essential device that’s a necessity for every home gym. And, it’s on sale.

PROS:

-Fits standard doorways 24-36 inches

-12 grip points offer ultimate versatility

CONS:

-Not great for big guys, with a 300-pound weight max

Get It: Save $3 on the Prosource Fit Multi-Grip Exercise Bar ($27; was $30) at Amazon

