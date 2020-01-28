Gear Up to Work Out: 9 Great Gifts for Fitness Guys

Rhone 8-inch Guru ShortGET IT!
Available in lined or unlined versions, the Guru is intended as a yoga short—but it’s so much more than that. It’s got a hidden zippered media pocket that’s the perfect place to stash your phone while you’re working hard.
PROS:
-Four-way stretch; moisture-wicking, quick-drying perforated fabric
-Comes lined or unlined in blue or black
CONS:
-Rhone gear is pricey, but it’s worth it.
Get It: Pick up 8-inch Guru Shorts ($88) at Rhone
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top