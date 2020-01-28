Gear Up to Work Out: 9 Great Gifts for Fitness Guys

Rhone Spar Tactel Hoodie GET IT!

Moisture-wicking, warm, and durable, the Spar Tactel is perfect for before, during, and after workouts. Breathable and with a bit of stretch for a full range of movement, it’s at the top of any fitness lover’s list.

PROS:

-Rhone is one of the top athleisure brands on the market

-Retains shape and stretch wash after wash

CONS:

-Rhone gear isn’t cheap—but it’s extremely high quality

Get It: Pick up the Spar Tactel Hoodie ($128) at Rhone

