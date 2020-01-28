Gear Up to Work Out: 9 Great Gifts for Fitness Guys

Rhone Spar Tactel HoodieGET IT!
Moisture-wicking, warm, and durable, the Spar Tactel is perfect for before, during, and after workouts. Breathable and with a bit of stretch for a full range of movement, it’s at the top of any fitness lover’s list.
PROS:
-Rhone is one of the top athleisure brands on the market
-Retains shape and stretch wash after wash
CONS:
-Rhone gear isn’t cheap—but it’s extremely high quality
Get It: Pick up the Spar Tactel Hoodie ($128) at Rhone
