Gear Up to Work Out: 9 Great Gifts for Fitness Guys

TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller GET IT!

GRID’s surface pattern is ideal for rolling through tight muscles, knots, and kinks. It also provides benefits such as decreased muscle and joint pain, increased circulation and flexibility, and improved range-of-motion.

PROS:

-Inexpensive and effective for both relief and recovery

-Nearly 7k reviews—4.7-star rating

CONS:

-Make sure your GRID is “sold by and shipped from Amazon.com”

Get It: Pick up the TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller ($35) at Amazon

