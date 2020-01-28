Gear Up to Work Out: 9 Great Gifts for Fitness Guys

Under Armour Undeniable Duffle 4.0 Gym BagGET IT!
Is this the best gym bag you can buy? Anyone who’s used it can make a solid case for that, and we’d have a hard time arguing. UA Storm tech keeps it water-repellent, and it has a vented pocket for wet gear or shoes.
PROS:
-Abrasion-resistant and tough
-Available in sizes from XS to XL and a variety of colors
CONS:
-We can’t find any
Get It: Pick up the Under Armour Undeniable Duffle 4.0 (from $28) at Amazon
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top