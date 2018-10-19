Gear News: Burton and Carhartt Release Newest Collaboration Collection





On Thursday, Carhartt Work In Progress and Burton announced their newest collaboration, which will include a line of ten pieces, all of which are co-branded and built to last.

The most notable outwear products are Men’s Burton x Carhartt WIP Coalstone 2L One Piece Coverall and the Men’s Burton x Carhartt WIP Keeler 2L Down Jacket which brings together classic Carhartt WIP designs with the best of Burton’s technical performance.

The collection also includes a pair of mittens and a beanie constructed from lambswool, yak wool and cashmere. There is also a waterproof backpack and duffel bag constructed with Cordura® fabric.

Head to Burton or Carhartt’s product feature pages for more information.

All images courtesy of Burton.

Get Your Backcountry Gear in Working Order for Winter

Dakine and Smith Collaborate with B4BC in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Patagonia's New Cold Weather Running Gear Is … Nearly Perfect

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!