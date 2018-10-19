Gear News: Burton and Carhartt Release Newest Collaboration Collection

On Thursday, Carhartt Work In Progress and Burton announced their newest collaboration, which will include a line of ten pieces, all of which are co-branded and built to last.
The most notable outwear products are Men’s Burton x Carhartt WIP Coalstone 2L One Piece Coverall and the Men’s Burton x Carhartt WIP Keeler 2L Down Jacket which brings together classic Carhartt WIP designs with the best of Burton’s technical performance.
The collection also includes a pair of mittens and a beanie constructed from lambswool, yak wool and cashmere. There is also a waterproof backpack and duffel bag constructed with Cordura® fabric.
Head to Burton or Carhartt’s product feature pages for more information.
All images courtesy of Burton.
