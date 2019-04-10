Gear News: Coozie Outdoors Launches Premium Outdoor Gear Rental Platform





On Tuesday, the outdoor experience company Coozie Outdoors announced the launch of their brand new premium outdoor gear rental platform.

The new service offers outdoor enthusiasts an affordable way to get top-of-the-line gear for their outdoor pursuits. Starting at just 15 percent of the retail price, adventurers and casual travelers alike can experience the Great Outdoors with the best possible gear without breaking the bank.

With delivery everywhere in the continental U.S., the rental platform also includes a free rental return label for quick and easy returning of the product.

With a heavy emphasis on creating experiences for their customers, Coozie Outdoors is staying true to its ethos with their concierge-style search function that lends a helping hand to its customers. With information such as your destination, dates of your trip, number of travelers and activiy type(s), Coozie recommends specific gear for you that will cater perfectly to your travel itinerary.

“We make it incredibly simple for our customer to know what gear they need for their trip,” co-founder Rachelle Snyder said in a press release. “And by providing our customers one-on-one support and resources, we’re helping them focus on the experience of the outdoors rather than the hassle of gear ownership.”

Snyder and co-founder Ross Richmond began the company with the intent to assist travelers in experiencing the adventures that they’ve been dreaming about, without the hassle of needing to purchase expensive, bulky and hyper-specialized gear that may often go unused once the trip is over. This also helps keep living spaces less cluttered and leaves money left over for further excursions in the future.

“We founded Coozie Outdoors to make it easy to get outside without having to worry about whether you’ll use your gear enough to justify the purchase financially or sustainably,” said Richmond.

Whether you need tents, sleeping bags/pads, backpacks, hammocks, headlamps … Coozie has you covered.

Check out the Coozie Outdoors website for their full collection of available gear.

