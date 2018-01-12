



Everyone’s favorite knife brand is back with a new, limited-edition blade: in a collaboration with ROAM, The James Brand has announced the launch of the “County” knife.

The collaboration is a limited-run version of the James Brand’s County knife, and according to the brand’s website, was built to commemorate the completion of “Lines to Hawaii,” the original short film by Travis Rice and ROAM.

The special-edition County features a co-branded laser engraving and a plastic-free lanyard — because the less plastic, the better.

What sets the County apart from other knives isn’t just its unique design – 10 percent of the proceeds from the sale of knife go towards the Adventure Scientists’ efforts to reduce microplastics worldwide.

You can pre-order the knife here. The first 100 orders of the County will also receive a custom 10-inch x 15-inch print from the Lines to Hawaii expedition.

The County will be available for purchase until Monday, Jan. 15.

