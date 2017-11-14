Gear News: Nike SB launches sunglass and eyewear collection





Nike keeps diving into new gear endeavors as they continue to evolve as a brand. And their latest foray takes their Nike SB division into the world of sunglasses and eyewear.

Releasing three styles of eyeglasses and three styles of sunglasses, the Nike SB Nike Vision collection was made with input from Nike SB skaters Sean Malto, Justin Brock and Trevor Colden. While this is the first-ever Nike SB eyewear collection, Nike SB sunglasses were the inspiration behind heading into the eyewear game.

As Nike SB rider Justin Brock said in a press release, “Growing up skating with glasses was pretty normal because I wore glasses ever since the sixth grade, which was the time I started skating. The earlier challenges of skating with glasses was figuring out how to keep them from falling off. What I like most about the Nike Vision glasses is that they are stable and lightweight with a bunch of different frames and colors for your overall style.”

The optical collection starts at $165 and the sunglass collection starts at $99. Including features like high-tension hinges, a low profile and tapered temple arms, both collections offer skaters durable options that have been tough to find in the past.

You can get more information on the Nike SB sunglasses and eyeglasses here.

