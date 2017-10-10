Gear News: Nixon and Santa Cruz Skateboards launch new watch collaboration





In case you’re looking for that perfect gift to give your skateboard enthusiast loved one this holiday season, look no further. Nixon and Santa Cruz Skateboards have just launched their latest watch collaboration, which features classic Santa Cruz style paired with trusted Nixon quality.

According to a press release from the brands, “Nixon’s classic Time Teller is re-imagined through the Santa Cruz lens, culminating in designs that are true to each brand. The iconic graphics featured within the collection include: the ‘Screaming Hand,’ the Rob Roskopp Arm, Jason Jessee Lady of Guadalupe and the Santa Cruz logo.”

The limited-edition collection sources iconic graphics, the vision of renowned artist Jim Phillips, and each of the four styles incorporates a stainless steel build and custom dials. The collaboration simultaneously celebrates Phillips’ art and Nixon’s dedication to creating a quality, timeless product.

The Nixon x Santa Cruz collection is available now, and each individual watch retails at $125.

