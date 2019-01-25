Gear News: POC to Debut Award-Winning Safety Innovations at Outdoor Retailer





The first is the Level 1 certified youth back protector, the POCito VPD Air Vest + TRAX POC Edition. The new TRAX POC technology that this protector is equipped with lets parents keep track of their child’s location on the mountain, notifying them of potentially dangerous situations and helping locate the wearer quickly if they are immobile or unconscious.

The device uses a cellular network via the Trax Play App which is compatible in most areas globally.

The next piece of technology that is being showcased is the Obex Backcountry SPIN helmet equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) chip, which holds your details and medical profile in case of an emergency.

Anyone with a smartphone will be able to retrieve information at the scene. It requires no battery, or cloud service and can be updated or changed. It’s very light and is embedded between the liner and shell to ensure security and readability.

POC’s full 2019/20 snow collection will be introduced at the Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show, next week.

All photos by POC.

