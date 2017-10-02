Gear News: Tepui SkyCamp tents are rooftop tents without a car





Tepui Tents are known for their rooftop car tents that set up easily and give a new perspective on car camping.

But what about when you don’t want to camp with a car? Well, Tepui heard that concern and recently deployed their SkyCamp collection which is essentially rooftop camping without the need for a car roof — or even a treeless treehouse if you will.

The SkyCamp models come with a wooden structure that the tent securely rests on. Below this structure (where the car would normally be), is a built-in picnic table. The tents are meant to be semi-permanent structures that are still semi-portable.

As Tepui says on their website, “The new Tepui SkyCamp [collection] is an easy, turnkey solution for landowners to provide a unique recreational experience. The SkyCamp is a durable and comfortable structure, perfect for short term campers and guests.”

The SkyCamp collection offers four models, with the cheapest starting at $2,650. While it might not totally change the way we do our day-to-day camping, if you’re looking to take your camping abode to new heights, it could be up your alley.

More Gear News from GrindTV

Gear News: GoPro debuts new HERO6 camera, new features for Karma

Gear News: The HURU Backpack has every feature imaginable

Gear News: Vans creates glow-in-the-dark Half Cab Pro shoe

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!