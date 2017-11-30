



Holiday spirit is in the air these days – if you haven’t felt it yet, all you need is one look at the new holiday collaboration between The North Face and Pendleton to get you in the holiday mood.

Hypebeast dropped the news of the collaboration on their site this week, and with the cozy prints of Pendleton paired with the technical precision of TNF, we’re more than happy that temperatures continue to dip.

The North Face’s garment technology breathes new life into classic Pendleton prints in a selection of unisex outerwear and winter accessories, meaning you can share with your significant other all winter long.

According to Hypebeast, the limited edition collection features “Pendleton’s American-sourced and woven wool combined with down paneling, while Mountain Jackets feature a GORE-TEX shell,” alongside wool hats, camp mules and a 24L pack.

You can check out the full collection from the two iconic American brands on The North Face’s website, where it’s available for purchase now.

