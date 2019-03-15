Gear News: Traeger Announces All-New Line of Tech-Infused Grills





On Friday, Traeger – the brand that invented the original woodfire grill – announced a whole new line of tech-infused grills to their lineup.

The entire line includes Traeger’s all-new, patented technologies, D2 Direct Drive and WiFIRE.

“We’re proud to take another huge leap forward today as we introduce game-changing D2 Direct Drive and WiFIRE technology that truly takes grilling to the next level, whether you’re just starting out, or a seasoned pro,” Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger Grills said in a press release.

These new features make these grills stand apart by truly bringing smart technology to the grilling experience. Using the Traeger app, WiFIRE tech let’s people fire up their grill at any time from anywhere, simply from their smartphone.

Using this tech, people are able to control temperatures, set timers, and even monitor food temps … wherever they might be. While this feature was previously only available on the Timberline series, it’s now offered on every single grill in the new lineup.

The D2 Direct Drive is a newly developed drivetrain that uses an all-new variable speed fan and auger. What this means is that it optimizes “blue smoke production” which ultimately makes for an authentic, true hardwood smokey flavor. The D2 also features Turbotemp, which gets the grill much hotter, much faster – Which, in turn, gets hungry people fed much more quickly.

Also new to the Traeger family is the Ironwood Series. Available in a 650 and 885 – meaning, the surface area in inches of grilling space – the Ironwood Series is built in a revolutionary new pill-shaped barrel design, and it also has a new feature called “Super Smoke Mode” which increases the amount of smoke created, making for next-level smokey goodness.

Not to mention the upgraded line of the wildly popular Pro Series and the Timberline Series, with all of the smart technology you’d expect form the innovative team at Traeger.

With grilling season just around the corner, a new smart grill might just be up your alley.

You can check out all of the specs and locate dealers near you on the Traeger website.

How to Choose a Backcountry Touring Pack

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!