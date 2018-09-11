Gear News: United By Blue and Danner Debut USA-Made Capsule Collaboration





Yesterday, United By Blue and Danner Boots announced their new collaboration, a USA-made capsule collection that features a boot, sock and beanie.

The UBB x Danner Light Bison boot is manufactured with waterproof Horween bison leather, breathable GORE-TEX, a shock-absorbing Vibram Kletterlift outsole, premium PU midsole, Danner’s signature stitch-down construction and above all, produced in Danner’s Portland, Oregon factory.

To celebrate the collaboration, UBB and Danner complemented the boot with a sock and beanie collaboration as well. The UBB x Danner Bison Beanie is made with a merino wool and a bison down-blend, and features an embossed leather patch on top of a three inch marled ribbed knit turn back. The sock is made with merino wool and a bison down nylon/polyester blend that is both temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking.

It’s also important to note that United By Blue is a company that prides itself on their sustainable efforts. Not only are all of their products sustainably made, but for every product they sell, they remove one pound of trash from the world’s oceans and waterways. Head to the Cleanups section of their website to learn more.

