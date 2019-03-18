Gear News: Yamaha Is Releasing All-New Wabash Adventure Gravel e-Bike





On Monday, Yamaha announced that their brand new gravel e-Bike, the Wabash, will be hitting retailers all over the U.S. this spring.

Boasting the perfect blend of classic road bike design elements with crucial off-road performance features, the all-new Wabash will truly broaden a cyclist’s options of terrain to explore.

“The gravel category is growing because of the performance and versatility built into these bikes, and Yamaha really keyed in on these areas for the new Wabash,” Drew Engelmann, Yamaha’s Power Assist Bicycle group sales and marketing manager said in a press release. “The Wabash is fun to ride, and it’s made for adventures right out of the garage no matter the terrain.”

The Wabash includes Yamaha’s new PW Series SE drive unit that can get you cruisng up to 20 mph (with cadence support of up to 110 RPMs), and a maximum power output of 500 watts (using a 500-watt-hour lithium ion battery pack). The brand’s “zero cadence” assist feature also kicks in instantaneously any time it detects forward pedaling movement. Yamaha states that it’s “the most natural and smoothest power assist system on the market.”

Also featuring flared handlebars for more stability and better handling on rough terrain (and also better suited for handlebar packs for bikepacking), Yamaha’s SRAM Apex 1×11 drivetrain with SRAM X-Sync chainring configuration that helps keep the chain in place on excessively bumpy situations, and SRAM Apex hydraulic disk brakes for optimal braking capabilities in those critical moments. Not to mention its Triple Sensor System and multifunction computer display that shows the rider battery range, trip odometer, speedometer, power generation, RPMs, and so much more.

“The Wabash brings together the biggest growth segment in cycling – e-Bikes – with one of the hottest trends in cycling – gravel – and the original innovator and one of the global leaders in e-Bikes – Yamaha,” Rob Trester, who leads the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle group in the U.S., said in a press release. “Bringing Yamaha’s experience, quality and reliability to this type of adventure bike will give riders both the performance and the peace-of-mind that they’re on the best gravel e-Bike out there.”

The rapidly growing category of gravel e-Bikes is a segment that appeals to many people because of their versatility to trek off the paved roads and take riders just about anywhere they want to go. With far less limitations than a traditional road bike, gravel bikes expand outdoor enthusiasts’ capabilities to venture off the beaten path.

Needless to say, the brand has come a long way since their first e-Bike offering hit the market in 1993, and with the first day of spring just a few days away, this might be the perfect time to get into the latest e-Bike offering on the market.

Check out the full specs and pricing at Yamaha’s website.

All Photos Courtesy of Yamaha.

Welcome to the Wonderful World of #Bikefishing

This Is Atlanta's Underground Bike Race: 'The BeltGrind'

5 Things We Learned From Our 'Sea to Summit' Bike Excursion

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!