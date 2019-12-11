Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

The editors and contributors at Men’s Journal see and test a lot of gear. And after 12 months of testing and torturing everything from gravel bikes to blenders and bags, we’ve created a list of the stuff you’ll find us packing, riding, using, and wearing on our adventure, both home and abroad. Here are our picks for the best new tech, toys, and gear of the year, from the Porsche Taycan Turbo S to the iPhone 11 Pro and more.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!