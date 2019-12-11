Gear

Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

While it’s convenient to have goggles bolted right on your helmet, the Atomic Savor AMID Visor HD does more than streamline packing. From Banff to Big Sky, the fog-free lens’ wide field of view gave us the confidence to take on fast turns and plow through powder. Inside, the helmet provides 40 percent better impact protection than industry standards.

[$270; shop.atomic.com]

