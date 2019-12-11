Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

Aura Mason Graphite Frame Get It

Don’t let your phone snaps disappear into a cloud. The brilliant new Aura Mason graphite frame, and its companion app, allow you to easily upload an unlimited number of photos from your library and display them on a super-sharp nine-inch high-definition display that auto-adjusts to a room’s ambient light. Touch bars let you swipe through the slide show, see details, or “like” a shot.

[$199; auraframes.com]

