Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

Bertucci A-1R Comfort Field Watch GET IT

A few years ago, we threw a handful of supposed “tough watches” off a two-story balcony to see which would survive—and only the Bertucci did. A smaller brand, you’ll find it on the wrists of construction workers and foresters. But their A-1R has a small 36mm polycarbonate case that weighs just over an ounce and wears cozy on a comfort web strap—and it’s still tough as nails.

[$55; bertucciwatches.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!