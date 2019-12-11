Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

Black Bay P01 Swiss Dive Watch Get It

In 1967, Tudor went to work on project “Commando,” its term for a new diver watch for the U.S. Navy. While the design was ultimately too expensive, the Black Bay P01—short for the original watch’s name, Prototype 1—is as rugged as the first iteration. A flip-up clasp at 12 o’clock locks the bezel in place on the 42mm case to prevent accidental moving. Waterproof down to 600 feet, the guts are as durable as a Navy diver would need, though today’s movement is far more accurate.

[$3,950; tudorwatch.com]

