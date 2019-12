Black Diamond Deploy Wind Shell Get It

At less than two ounces, the Black Diamond Deploy Wind Shell is the lightest we’ve tested, and it stuffs into its collar when unused. On runs and climbs, we stash the tear-resistant nylon jacket into a pocket and forget it until the wind picks up.

[$159; blackdiamondequipment.com]

