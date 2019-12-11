Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

Black Yak Tulim Convertible Vest GET IT

The sleek Tulim is hewn from a stylish four-way stretch Cordura, with an inner laminate of soft wool, making it a comfy layer. But a hidden integrated rain jacket nestled within is the real star of the show. Using a discreet wrap-around zipper, we deployed the hooded shell in seconds for full-on weather conditions. We used it for trail running in the Italian Dolomites and city-slicking in weather-challenged cities from Copenhagen to Chicago.

[$290; global.blackyak.com]

