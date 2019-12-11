Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

Ciele Athletics GoCap Standard Grip Optimus GET IT

The GoCap Standard Grip Optimus is a lightweight, breathable adjustable mesh hat that serves up bold, colorful flair with lifestyle versatility that can go beyond the runs. With a pliable brim that makes it easy to pack, it looks and functions as well on your training runs as it does hiding your bedhead at the coffee shop or during a morning commute. UPF+40 protection keeps sun exposure at by, while reflective detailing adds a touch of safety at night.

[$40; cieleathletics.com]

