Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Brushless Compact Drill/Driver Get It

Barely six inches long, and not that much heavier than a 12-volt version, the DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Brushless Compact Drill/Driver blasted through any job we tossed at it—from punching big holes through joists to driving screws in tight spots like under the sink. The flat-pack battery means it won’t tip over when you set it down.

[$159; dewalt.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!