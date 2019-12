DJI Osmo Action Get It

At first glance, it’s the front screen that sets the DJI Osmo Action apart from other video cameras—useful when starring in solo adventures. And the rock-solid image stabilization makes your 4K video look even better. But it’s the easy, large menu interface that will have you shooting like a pro right out of the box.

[$329; store.dji.com]

