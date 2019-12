Duer All-Weather Denim Get It

With a gusseted crotch, reflective panels, and plenty of stretch from Lycra, Duer All-Weather Denim are excellent pants to bike to work in. But it’s the waterproof, windproof membrane next to skin that encouraged us to ride to our office even on cool, wet days.

[$199; shopduer.com]

