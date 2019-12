Dynafit Feline Up Pro Shoes Get It

Blasting to the top of Boulder’s 6,843-foot Mount Sanitas has never been easier than in the low-drop, race-ready Dynafit Feline Up Pro trail runners. The quick-lace system disappears, so there’s no risk of snagging, and the chunky Vibram outsole clamps down on the sketchiest terrain.

[$170; dynafit.com]

