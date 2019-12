Ecoflow Delta Generator Get It

Despite the 30-pound build, the 1,300 watts in the Ecoflow Delta is enough to power a campsite, tailgate, or, as we learned, a backyard smoker through a brisket cook. With ports for AC, USBA, and USBC, the Delta runs up to 13 devices at once and reaches 80 percent recharge after an hour plugged into the wall.

[$1,399; ecoflow.com]

