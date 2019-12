Eddie Bauer EverTherm Down Stretch Hoodie Get It

Down’s warm, but keeping loose feathers from slumping requires stitching and baffles, which create air channels. The down sheets in the Eddie Bauer EverTherm Down Stretch Hoodie hung tough with us during backcountry adventures and kept us nice and toasty.

[$399; eddiebauer.com]

