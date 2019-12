Gregory Quadro Pro Hardcase 30″ Get It

On a European ski trip, the Gregory Quadro Pro Hardcase 30″ swallowed all our gear. But it’s the smart details—like a pocket to sequester stinky socks and a zippered gusset that instantly adds 20 percent more space—that separate it from the pack.

[$250; gregorypacks.com]

