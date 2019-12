Hobie MirageDrive Pro Angler 14 With 360 Drive Get It

Foot-powered kayaks keep anglers’ hands free, but most can’t manage quick directional shifts or navigate coastal tight spots. The knob on the Hobie MirageDrive Pro Angler 14 With 360 Drive spins the fins underneath, so you can move the boat in any direction and find the fish.

[$4,800; hobie.com]

