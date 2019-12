Hyperice Hypervolt Plus Get It

Recovery massagers pummel muscles to relieve soreness, and most are as large and noisy as a power tool. The Hyperice Hypervolt Plus tucks into a gym bag despite having the punch to work out our legs, arms, and back. About as loud as an electric toothbrush, it won’t require post-workout earplugs.

[$399; hyperice.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!