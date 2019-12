Indian FTR 1200 S Get It

Built to the specs of the championship-winning Scout FTR750 race bike, the Indian FTR 1200 S is street legal with powerful Brembo brakes. But don’t let the license plate fool you: It’s still capable of sliding sideways through a flat track’s dirt corners with 123 horsepower rumbling from a 1,203cc V-twin.

[$15,499; indianmotorcycle.com]

