iPhone 11 Pro Get It

The three cameras—wide, ultrawide, and telephoto—on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro get plenty of attention, and rightfully so. But what we love nearly as much is night mode, which turns dim restaurant dinner shots into art. Bonus: all-day battery life, thanks to the fastest processor Apple has used in a phone.

[from $999; apple.com]

