Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

Testing these Julbos on Alpine trails above Aspen and Crested Butte, they stayed in place and fog-free while the photochromic lens quickly adjusted to changing the light in and out of the forest. The venting and unobstructed view allowed the clarity of the lightweight lens to come through and the secure-fitting nose pads and grippy temple surface kept the airy eyewear firmly in place, even on rocky, bomber descents.

[$210; julbo.com]

