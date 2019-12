Leatherman Free P4 Get It

The clever Leatherman Free P4 is our favorite everyday carry because of its one-handed operation. Magnets, instead of stiff locks, secure the 21 tools but yield with a flick of a thumb or wrist, making it the fastest, easiest multitool we’ve ever used.

[$140; leatherman.com]

