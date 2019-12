Marmot Camp Hauler Get It

Still dragging worn-out milk crates from your trunk to set up camp? Here’s a better way: Cram your gear into the 95-liter Marmot Camp Hauler and load smaller, easy-to-lose items into the six inside pockets. A zipper conceals a rain cover that, we found, doubles as a changing mat in a pinch.

[$150; marmot.com]

