Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

Matador Freerain32 GET IT

While on weeklong trips to Bogotá and Mexico City, the Freerain32 proved an indispensable new tool in the adventure traveler’s kit. It packs down to the size of a burrito and is easily stashed in the most overstuffed carry-on. Ripstop nylon, sealed seams and zippers, and a rolltop closure keep everything dry. Plus it feels appropriately futuristic when you expand it into a 32-liter, fully-featured, waterproof backpack ready to handle long days of exploration.

[$90; matadorup.com]

