Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

Ooni Koda Pizza Oven Get It

Churning out blistered pizza pies once required heavy brick ovens and time-consuming wood fires. The 20.5-pound, gas-fired Ooni Koda pizza oven sets up in seconds with fold-out legs, and, after a 15-minute preheat, it reaches 925 degrees (about twice as hot as our Weber). We torched the first few pies, but after perfecting our pizza peel skills, we were yanking well-charred beauties in about a minute.

[$300; ooni.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!