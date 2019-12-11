Gear of the Year: The Best New Tech, Tools, and Toys of 2019

Pelican Dayventure Sling Cooler GET IT

Soft coolers can keep stuff cold for days, but this rectangular tube from Pelican flips the form factor. The unique shape makes it comfortable to fling across your back for toting up to 12 cans (or a few bottles of wine) to your favorite fishing hole, plus the slim profile fits nicely into tight spots like kayak bulkheads or behind car seats. A grippy side handle and shoulder strap give you two carrying options and rigid, flat bottom makes filling it up a no-spill affair.

[$149.95; pelican.com]

